HONG KONG Aug 19 China Citic' Group has not yet set a timetable for its listing plan, Chairman Chang Zhenming told a news conference on Friday.

Last year, media reports said CITIC Group was considering a $12 billion listing in Hong Kong in 2011, a move that could help the state-owned conglomerate raise its profile and reduce debt. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)