HONG KONG Oct 24 A CITIC Bank Corp Ltd shareholder offered $235 million worth of the bank's shares for sale at a discount of up to 3.15 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The shareholder, who was not identified, offered for sale 458 million of the bank's Hong Kong-listed shares at between HK$4.00-HK$4.07 each, the term sheet showed. CITIC Bank's shares closed at HK$4.13 on Wednesday.

Major CITIC Bank shareholders include BlackRock and JP Morgan Asset Management, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Alison Lui. Editing by Jane Merriman)