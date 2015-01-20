UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 20 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) will jointly invest a total of HK$80.3 billion ($10.36 billion) in China's Citic Group , the companies said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The companies will also enter into a strategic partnership, the filing said.
Citic, China's oldest and biggest financial conglomerate, has been trying to broaden its investor base.
It completed a restructuring in August by injecting about $36 billion worth of assets into a Hong Kong-listed unit, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's reforms to state-owned enterprises. ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
