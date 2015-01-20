HONG KONG Jan 20 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) will jointly invest a total of HK$80.3 billion ($10.36 billion) in China's Citic Group , the companies said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The companies will also enter into a strategic partnership, the filing said.

Citic, China's oldest and biggest financial conglomerate, has been trying to broaden its investor base.

It completed a restructuring in August by injecting about $36 billion worth of assets into a Hong Kong-listed unit, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's reforms to state-owned enterprises. ($1 = 7.7524 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)