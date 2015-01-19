UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) are hammering out final details to jointly invest about 1 trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in China's Citic Group, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
Itochu and CP Group plan to contribute evenly to the investment in the Chinese conglomerate, together taking a roughly 20 percent stake, the Japanese newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.
An Itochu spokesman said the company was checking the report.
In December, a person familiar with the matter had told Reuters that CITIC Ltd was in early talks with companies including Itochu and CP Group about a large share placement.
($1 = 117.6800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
