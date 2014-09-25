UPDATE 5-RWE weighs options as utility M&A talk picks up
* German utility shares boosted by M&A talk (Adds source saying Engie not interested in minority stake)
SYDNEY, Sept 26 Mineralogy Ltd, the resources company of mining magnate and Australian politician Clive Palmer, said on Friday it had served a termination notice to Citic Pacific over the Chinese company's mining rights to the $9.6 billion Sino Iron Project in Western Australia.
Palmer and Citic Pacific, now known as CITIC Ltd, have been locked in a bitter dispute over royalities from the long-delayed and over-cost project.
The service of termination notice follows the service of a default notice by Mineralogy upon Citic Pacific in July 2012, Mineralogy said. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* German utility shares boosted by M&A talk (Adds source saying Engie not interested in minority stake)
* Forecasters see 10th weekly rise in U.S. inventories (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, benchmarks and comments)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.