BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
March 26 China's Citic Pacific Ltd is planning to acquire assets from its state-owned parent Citic Group Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The deal could be valued at about $40 billion and Citic Pacific plans to sell shares as part of the proposed transaction, Bloomberg said. (link.reuters.com/cet87v)
Citic Pacific shares were suspended from trading on March 24, pending an announcement.
Citic Pacific could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore, additional reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016