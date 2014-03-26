BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
HONG KONG, March 26 Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic Group Corp plans to list in Hong Kong through a backdoor deal with its Citic Pacific unit, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the plans.
Citic Pacific plans to issue new shares to fund its purchase of around $40 billion of assets from its parent in a reverse merger, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Shares of Citic Pacific have been suspended since Monday at the request of the company pending an announcement, the company said in a regulatory filing at the time.
Citic Securities International, the group's Hong Kong-based brokerage and investment banking unit, will act as financial adviser on the deal, IFR said.
Citic Pacific could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016