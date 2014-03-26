HONG KONG, March 26 Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic Group Corp plans to list in Hong Kong through a backdoor deal with its Citic Pacific unit, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

Citic Pacific plans to issue new shares to fund its purchase of around $40 billion of assets from its parent in a reverse merger, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Shares of Citic Pacific have been suspended since Monday at the request of the company pending an announcement, the company said in a regulatory filing at the time.

Citic Securities International, the group's Hong Kong-based brokerage and investment banking unit, will act as financial adviser on the deal, IFR said.

Citic Pacific could not be immediately reached for comment.