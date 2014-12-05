HONG KONG Dec 5 Chinese state-owned conglomerate CITIC Ltd said on Friday it is still in discussions with potential investors, following a report in the Wall Street Journal that Japan's Itochu Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) are in talks to buy a stake in the company.

The newspaper, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, said on Thursday the Japanese conglomerate and CP Group were in talks to buy a significant stake, although the deal may still need regulatory approval.

CITIC Ltd said it had met many investors when it conducted a placing in May that raised $5.1 billion and it was continuing discussions "with those investors who remain interested in cooperation with the company."

These talks are at a preliminary stage and the company has not entered into any binding agreement, it added.

In May, CITIC Pacific raised funds to back the purchase of some $36 billion in assets from its state-owned parent company, as strategic investors lined up to give the landmark deal their blessing.

In August, CITIC Pacific Ltd completed its acquisition of 100 percent of CITIC Ltd, the chief operating arm of CITIC Group, in a deal hailed as the biggest state-owned enterprise reform in China. CITIC Pacific was renamed CITIC Ltd after the deal and traded under the new name from September 1.

Itochu Corp and CP Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; and Viparat Jantraprapaweth in Bangkok; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)