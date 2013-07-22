July 22 China's CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd , which has natural resources assets in countries such as Australia, said it is replacing its chairman with effect on Monday.

Incumbent Chairman Ju Weimin will be replaced by Kwok Peter Viem, who is a director of Taiwan's biggest financial firm Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, Citic Resources said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

"Mr Ju has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders in connection with his resignation," said Citic Resources, a unit of China's state-owned giant CITIC Group.

Earlier this year, CITIC Resources and another CITIC Group subsidiary bought a 13 percent stake in Australia's Alumina Ltd worth A$452 million ($467 million) as China's appetite for metals and other resources increases.

The announcement came after Hong Kong markets closed. CITIC Resources' shares ended 2.65 percent lower at HK$1.10, lagging the main Hang Seng Index's 0.25 percent gain.

