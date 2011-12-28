BEIJING Dec 28 China's state-backed
financial conglomerate CITIC Group has completed its
restructuring, it said, paving the way for an expected initial
public offering.
China's State Council, or its cabinet, has approved the
restructuring, CITIC said in a statement late on Tuesday. The
new company, named CITIC Limited, has a registered capital of
128 billion yuan ($20.24 billion).
A source within CITIC Group told Reuters late on Tuesday
that the move is a "step forward" to the company's plans for a
listing.
Last year, media reports said CITIC was seeking a possible
listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
CITIC controls a number of companies, including China's
leading brokerage house CITIC Securities Co.
, Citic Resources Holdings Ltd., Citic
Pacific Ltd. and midsized lender China Citic Bank
Corp. .
($1 = 6.3226 Chinese yuan)
