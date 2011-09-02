HONG KONG, Sept 2 Citic Securities and construction machinery company Sany Heavy Industry are slated to start marketing a combined $5.5 billion in share offerings next week, sources said on Friday, in what could be one of the busiest months for stock deals in Hong Kong so far this year.

Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange's listing committee on Thursday and should start meetings with investors on Monday for an up to $3.5 billion share offering, a source with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, had also received the go-ahead from the exchange and would start marketing its $2 billion Hong Kong offering early next week, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing sources close to the transaction.

Companies have unveiled plans to sell nearly $15 billion of shares this month in Hong Kong, the world's top destination for IPOs for two years running, with issuances picking up after a lull in recent weeks because of turmoil in global markets. The deals would add to $109.1 billion of Asia-Pacific stock offerings in the first half of the year.

Sany Heavy, which makes construction machinery such as concrete pumps and truck cranes, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Citigroup Inc and Citic Securities to manage its offering.

Shanghai-based Citic Securities has hired a team of nine firms to handle its stock sale, including unit Citic Securities International, CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Agricole's CLSA unit. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; editing by Chris Lewis)