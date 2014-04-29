BRIEF-Innova Italy 1 reports FY net loss of EUR 0.2 mln
* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 194,550 euros ($210,055.64)
April 29 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 34.4 percent y/y at 1.31 billion yuan ($209.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byn88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 194,550 euros ($210,055.64)
* MKB Bank expected to be listed on Budapest Stock Exchange by end of 2019 - chief executive Adam Balog tells news conference
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE , the main shareholder of Volkswagen, expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to overcome its diesel emissions crisis.