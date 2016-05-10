May 10 CITIC Securities :

* Says it issued 2016 third tranche short-term financing notes of 5 billion yuan on May 9

* Says the bonds with a term of 91 days, and coupon rate is 2.85 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGj7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )