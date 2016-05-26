May 26 CITIC Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it issued the forth tranche of short-term financing notes worth 3 billion yuan for 2016 on May 25

* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 91 days and an coupon rate of 2.83 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QUkEHh

