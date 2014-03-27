BRIEF-NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 proposes name change to Inno Instrument
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
March 27 CITIC Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 23.8 percent y/y at 5.24 billion yuan ($843.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vud97v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.
* H1 sales mounted by 28%, with net sales increasing to 35.8 million Swiss francs ($35.85 million)