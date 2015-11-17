SHANGHAI Nov 17 The current chairman of Citic Securities, one of China's largest brokerages, will not participate in the next round of nominations for the post, a company said.

The current chairman, Wang Dongming, will not participate due to his age, CITIC said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Citic, along with several other Chinese brokerages, has been the subject of investigations by regulators following the equity collapse this summer. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)