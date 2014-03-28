BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC reprimands, fines Zhongtai International Securities
HONG KONG, March 28 CITIC Securities Co Ltd expects the whole asset listing of its major shareholder CITIC Group Corp to be completed this year, the chairman of China's biggest brokerage said on Friday.
The company also does not rule out the possibility of acquiring other Chinese brokerages, Chairman Wang Dongming told a news conference in Hong Kong.
State-owned conglomerate CITIC Group agreed to inject its main operating arm into its CITIC Pacific subsidiary in a deal valuing the combined group at $42 billion. That would make it the biggest backdoor listing ever in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.
* Application has been made for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: