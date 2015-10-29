SHANGHAI Oct 29 China's biggest brokerage,
CITIC Securities Co Ltd , posted a rise of
54 percent in third-quarter earnings, a slowdown from the firm's
earlier surging growth.
Net profit in June through September rose to 3.52 billion
yuan ($553.69 million) from 2.29 billion yuan a year earlier,
the company said in an unaudited exchange filing on Thursday.
CITIC Securities benefited from the resumption of the
initial public offerings (IPO) market in January and a stock
market surge that began in November, both of which led to the
fastest first-half profit growth in 9 years.
But CITIC's profits in the third-quarter slowed from their
earlier breakneck speed, as China's stock markets swooned in
mid-June, leading to an IPO curb in early July.
CITIC has also been hit by investigations into its general
manager and other employees for suspected insider trading.
($1 = 6.3573 Chinese yuan renminbi)
