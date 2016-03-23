* Net profit up 75 pct to 19.8 bln yuan

* Rise down to strong fee, commission income in first half (Recasts, adds detail, background)

SHANGHAI, March 23 China's largest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , on Wednesday posted a 75 percent jump in 2015 net profit to 19.8 billion yuan ($3 billion) on strong fee and commission income.

CITIC and other Chinese brokerages have reported soaring profit growth after successfully navigating the stock market turmoil that began in mid-June last year.

Fee and commission income rose 73.1 percent to 29.6 billion yuan from 17.1 billion yuan in 2014, CITIC said in filings to the Shanghai stock exchange, as trading volumes surged in the first half of last year. Net profit was 11.3 billion in 2014.

Since the Chinese stock market crumbled more than 40 percent last summer, CITIC has had to cope with a series of events including arrests of executives and the disappearance of senior staff.

The fallout from the summer turmoil means brokerages are more subdued about prospects for this year, with many cutting costs to bolster capital and expecting to take a hit from tougher rules on margin finance.

($1 = 6.4877 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; editing by Alexander Smith and Nerys Avery)