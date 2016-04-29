SHANGHAI, April 29 China's biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , on Friday reported a 57 percent drop in first-quarter net profit to 1.64 billion yuan ($253 million) from 3.82 billion yuan a year earlier.

The brokerage published its first-quarter results in an unaudited stock exchange filing.

The fallout from the market turmoil last summer means brokerages are more subdued about prospects for this year, with many cutting costs to bolster capital and expecting to take a hit from tougher rules on margin finance.

In 2015, CITIC posted a 75 percent jump in 2015 net profit to 19.8 billion yuan ($3 billion) on strong fee and commission income in March.

China's police arrested the former general manager of CITIC Securities and several other executives from the brokerage, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing police in Qingdao city, in eastern Shandong province.

($1 = 6.4810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Clarke)