SHANGHAI Oct 30 China's biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , posted a rise of 44 percent in third-quarter earnings on strong brokerage and asset management profits.

Net profit in June through Sept. rose to 2.29 billion yuan($376.19 million) from 1.59 billion a year earlier, the company said in an unaudited exchange filing on Thursday.

CITIC Securities benefited from the resumption of the initial public offerings (IPO) market in January and February of this year, with brokerage earnings up 30 percent, to 2.21 billion yuan from 1.70 billion in the same period last year.

The company's asset management earnings have soared 435 percent to 1 billion yuan from 187 million yuan in the same period last year.

CITIC's shares jumped in April after Beijing's securities regulator said it would allow cross-border stock investment between Hong Kong and Shanghai, but fell on Monday, dragged lower on uncertainty over the launch date.

The company reported a rise of 25 percent in 2013 net profit in March, a sharp turnaround from the previous year when profit fell by two-thirds, and a sign that its shift to new lending business such as margin and stock-repo financing more than made up for its falling investment banking revenue. ($1=6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)