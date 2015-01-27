SHANGHAI Jan 27 China's largest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd on Tuesday posted a 115.4 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 11.3 billion yuan ($1.8 billion).

"The firm's traditional intermediary businesses, including brokerage, asset management and underwriting revenues, substantially increased," said CITIC in the statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange.

China's top brokerages have been boosted by a revival of stock market flotations and sizzling local stock markets.

The resumption of mainland share listings this year has lifted underwriting fees for larger brokers, while the central bank's surprise interest rate cut on Nov. 21 and the Stock Connect scheme, which opened earlier that week, allowing direct trading of Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks on each other's bourses, has caused retail investor numbers to jump and trading volumes to soar.

Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second largest listed-broker, weighed in with a preliminary 89.4 percent rise in 2014 profit on Jan. 22, while Sinolink Securities Co Ltd said its preliminary profits rose 164.8 percent over the same period.

Soaring profits have prompted some brokers to set up investment companies, wealth management teams and asset management firms, which in turn has led to a hiring spree. ($1 = 6.2430 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by David Holmes)