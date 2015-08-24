SHANGHAI Aug 24 CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, said its first-half net profit tripled, its fastest growth rate for the same period in nine years, as a stock market surge that began in November boosted trading fees and commissions.

Net profit for the six months to June jumped to 12.47 billion yuan ($1.95 billion) from 4.1 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said on Monday. That matched preliminary results released in July.

Profits are likely to take a hit in the second half of the year, however, after Chinese stock prices swooned in mid-June, with shares losing more than 30 percent of their value in a matter of weeks, wiping out an estimated $3 trillion of the market's value.

CITIC, along with other large brokerages, had reaped huge profits from the surge in Chinese stocks which was spurred by interest rate cuts and the newly launched Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading link.

Profits for China's 22 publicly listed brokerages jumped almost five-fold on average in the first half, according to the Securities Association of China, on fees and commissions made from massive trading volumes. (1 US dollar = 6.1434 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)