HONG KONG Aug 26 Shares of CITIC Securities Co Ltd fell on Wednesday after the official Xinhua news agency said police are investigating eight employees of the country's largest brokerage on suspicion of illegal trading.

The Shanghai-listed shares of CITIC fell more than 3 percent and were down over 1 percent at 0145 GMT, in line with the broader index.

