Oct 29 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says to buy a property from Shanghai Xintai, an indirectnon-wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Pacific Ltd , for 2.5 billion yuan ($410.81 million)Source text in English: link.reuters.com/kyg34vFurther company coverage:

($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)