SHANGHAI, June 25 CITIC Heavy Industries Co will
raise 3.2 billion yuan ($502.7 million) after pricing its
Shanghai initial public offering at modest valuations, as the
government clamped down on excessive price betting to bolster
local investor confidence.
The listing, China's biggest IPO this year, is the first
after the stock market regulator introduced measures last month
to curb IPO speculation that has been a major source of losses
for many of the country's 72 million retail investors.
Regaining investor confidence would be key if China is to
build up stable markets that can fund world-class companies and
generate reliable returns for its rising ranks of retirees.
CITIC Heavy, controlled by state conglomerate CITIC Ltd,
would sell 685 million shares at 4.67 yuan apiece, pricing the
IPO at 16.2 times historical earnings, according to an exchange
filing. That was under an average price/earning ratio of 20
times for its listed rivals.
The company would start taking subscriptions from investors
from Tuesday, the filing said.
CITIC Heavy had planned to raise 6 billion yuan, but later
slashed its fundraising target by a third due to market
sluggishness. China's main stock index has been flat
this year after last year's drop.
Still, the IPO would be China's biggest so far this year,
althought it is smaller than the 5 billion yuan Shanghai
offering in February by China Communications Construction
, which was already listed in Hong Kong.
CITIC Heavy, which competes with bigger, rivals including
China First Heavy Industries and Taiyuan Heavy
Machinery Group Co, plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund
expansion.
FRAGMENTED MARKET
The company, based in central Henan province, is currently
the country's fourth-largest heavy machinery maker with a 3.97
share of a fragmented market crowded with nearly 5,000 players.
CITIC Heavy, whose clients include global mining giants Vale
and BHP Billiton as well as Chinese energy
firms such as China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd ,
posted a 27 percent gain in net profit last year on the back of
government support for infrastructure developments.
The company warned in its draft prospectus, however, that a
slowing economy and possible government curbs on fixed asset
investment may hurt its growth.
Zhong De Securities Co, the Chinese joint venture of
Deutsche Bank, and CITIC Securities
were the lead underwriters for the IPO.
China is keen to create a more professional image for its
stock markets, where "rat traders" and "black mouths" routinely
make headlines with insider trading scandals and pump-and-dump
schemes.
Excessive volatility in newly-listed shares is a major
concern. Of nearly 600 stocks that debuted over the past two
years or so in Shenzhen, the Shanghai market's smaller southern
cousin, more than 85 percent now trade below their debut prices.
Among the new rules introduced last month, if a company's
IPO is priced more than 25 percent higher than the average
price/earnings ratio of its industry peers, the company must
publish a statement disclosing potential risks.
And if the company fails to meet its profit forecasts, the
stock regulator will seek an explanation from senior management
and mete out punishment if necessary.
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan)
