(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters Basis Point) - China-backed steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific Ltd is sounding the market for a HK$3-4bn financing to beef up its business, banking sources said.

Price talk for the new money deal is at an all-in of slightly over 200bp.

Maturity is widely expected to be three years, although the borrower is also considering the possibility for a five-year paper.

Citic Pacific has been approaching banks to gauge their interest and asking potential lenders to give feedback by the end of next week.

The borrower did not specify the loan purposes but loan bankers expect part of the proceeds may be used to fund its planned US$822m extra investment in Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd (MCC), for its Sino Iron project in Western Australia.

Citic Pacific, controlled by China's state-owned Citic Group , last tapped Hong Kong's loan market in August 2011 when it secured a HK$4.5bn five-year financing from a seven-bank syndicate.

Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China Hong Kong, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications were that deal's mandated lead arrangers, while China Merchants Bank , Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Wing Lung Bank came in as senior managers.

That facility, also slated for "general corporate purposes", paid a top-level all-in of 170bp via a margin of 153bp over Hibor. (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh and Foster Wong; Editing by gavin Stafford and Chris Lewis)