(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters Basis Point) -
China-backed steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific Ltd
is sounding the market for a HK$3-4bn financing to
beef up its business, banking sources said.
Price talk for the new money deal is at an all-in of
slightly over 200bp.
Maturity is widely expected to be three years, although the
borrower is also considering the possibility for a five-year
paper.
Citic Pacific has been approaching banks to gauge their
interest and asking potential lenders to give feedback by the
end of next week.
The borrower did not specify the loan purposes but loan
bankers expect part of the proceeds may be used to fund its
planned US$822m extra investment in Metallurgical Corp of China
Ltd (MCC), for its Sino Iron project in Western
Australia.
Citic Pacific, controlled by China's state-owned Citic Group
, last tapped Hong Kong's loan market in August 2011
when it secured a HK$4.5bn five-year financing from a seven-bank
syndicate.
Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of
China Hong Kong, China Construction Bank
and Bank of Communications were
that deal's mandated lead arrangers, while China Merchants Bank
, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and
Wing Lung Bank came in as senior managers.
That facility, also slated for "general corporate purposes",
paid a top-level all-in of 170bp via a margin of 153bp over
Hibor.
