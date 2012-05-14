(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Jacqueline Poh

HONG KONG May 14 (Reuters Basis Point) - Steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific Ltd is seeking HK$6bn ($772.79 million) for working capital, more than the HK$3-4bn originally expected, sources said.

A dozen banks have joined at the top level. The 12 are Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , DBS Bank, Hang Seng Bank Ltd, HSBC Holdings Plc , Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd, OCBC Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co Ltd, United Overseas Bank Ltd and Wing Lung Bank Ltd.

Sources said the three-year deal will be launched to general syndication.

Price talk is an at all-in of about 280bp via a margin of 210bp over Hibor.

A site visit to Australia was held last month.

The borrower, controlled by China's state-owned Citic Group Corp, has been in talks with its relationship banks on the new money deal since February. Some bankers expect part of the proceeds may be used to fund its planned US$822m extra investment in Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd (MCC) for the Sino Iron project in Western Australia.

Citic Pacific last tapped Hong Kong's loan market in August 2011 when it got a HK$4.5bn five-year financing from a seven-bank syndicate. That facility paid a top-level all-in of 170bp via a margin of 153bp over Hibor.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , Bank of China Ltd , CCB and Bank of Communications Co Ltd were that deal's mandated lead arrangers, while China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd and Wing Lung Bank came in as senior managers. ($1 = 7.7640 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Chris Lewis)