HONG KONG Oct 21 Citic Resources Holdings Ltd said on Friday it expected to recognise a one-off gain of about A$398.4 million ($406.109 million) this year from the sale of its stake in Australia's Macarthur Coal .

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Citic Resources said the one-off gain would increase from the A$386.1 million originally expected if buyers Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal boost the offer price for each Macarthur share to A$16.25 per from A$16.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would use the proceeds for general working capital and for future investments.

For statement click here

Citic Resources has accepted Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal's A$4.9 billion takeover offer for Macarthur Coal, taking the bid to the brink of success, the companies said on Friday.

Citic Group holds an about 25 percent stake in Macarthur with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings. ($1 = 0.981 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)