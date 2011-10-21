HONG KONG Oct 21 Citic Resources Holdings Ltd
said on Friday it expected to recognise a one-off gain
of about A$398.4 million ($406.109 million) this year from the
sale of its stake in Australia's Macarthur Coal .
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Citic Resources said
the one-off gain would increase from the A$386.1 million
originally expected if buyers Peabody Energy and
ArcelorMittal boost the offer price for each Macarthur
share to A$16.25 per from A$16.
The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would use the proceeds for
general working capital and for future investments.
Citic Resources has accepted Peabody Energy and
ArcelorMittal's A$4.9 billion takeover offer for Macarthur Coal,
taking the bid to the brink of success, the companies said on
Friday.
Citic Group holds an about 25 percent stake in Macarthur
with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings.
($1 = 0.981 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)