UPDATE 2-Infineon, Cree warn U.S. might block Wolfspeed deal
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, signed up seven cornerstone investors for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The group consisted of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , the Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual and U.S. based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The investors agreed to buy a combined $900 million worth of shares in the deal, with U.S. asset manager Waddel & Reed committing the biggest chunk with $300 million.
Citic Securities declined to comment on details of its planned listing. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it would stop distributing its U.S. snacks business' products directly to stores and switch to its more widely used warehouse model to cut costs and adapt to a changing retail landscape.