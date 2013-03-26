* CITIC plans to boost earnings with asset management
business, derivatives trading
* Beijing expected to further relax market controls in
months, years ahead
* Mainland brokerages using Hong Kong as springboard for new
businesses
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, March 27 Wang Dongming, chairman of
China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd, was
so impressed by the Charles Ellis bestseller "The Making of
Goldman Sachs" that he called for a Chinese translation and
urged his employees to read it.
Wang is now busy remodelling his Beijing-based brokerage
after Goldman Sachs Group Inc by expanding into asset
management, trading complex derivatives instruments and
nurturing overseas businesses.
Hit by a languishing Chinese stock market and a freeze in
initial public offerings since last year, mainland securities
firms are diversifying away from their traditional businesses of
stock broking and underwriting.
"For Chinese investment bankers, what Goldman has
experienced in the past is very likely what we will go through
in the future," Wang said in the foreword of the book's Chinese
edition published by a CITIC affiliate, referring to Goldman's
international expansion since the 1970s.
CITIC will beef up its asset management business
in Hong Kong and venture into developed markets such as
Singapore, Britain and Australia, sources with knowledge of the
plan told Reuters.
It will launch a host of alternative investment funds, a
category that includes hedge funds, and increase market-making
trades in fixed income and equity products, the sources said,
declining to be identified because they are not allowed to speak
to the media.
"These businesses are not new for Wall Street banks but have
barely taken off in China," said one of the sources. "Expanding
those businesses would improve CITIC's revenue structure and
give the company an edge over domestic rivals once the mainland
market is deregulated."
A spokeswoman at CITIC declined to comment.
In a sign of changing times, CITIC leapt to the No.1 spot as
Asia's top mergers-and-acquisitions adviser in the first quarter
from 18th a year earlier, data by Thomson Reuters shows,
knocking Morgan Stanley from the top slot and ranking
ahead of Goldman itself.
Chinese securities firms are also venturing into Western
markets to compete with global names. But their lack of
experience means any action, for now, will be limited to meeting
the needs of Chinese companies operating in those countries.
So far, CITIC has been the most acquisitive of China's
brokerages overseas.
The firm last year agreed to buy Credit Agricole's
entire stake in Asia-focused brokerage CLSA for $1.3 billion. It
also set up a brokerage unit in the United States.
Their global ambitions come at a time when even Wall Street
giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co are struggling to
navigate a post-crisis world where clients trade less and
regulations and capital rules squeeze margins.
One of the challenges facing Chinese securities firms
competing in overseas markets is their domestic corporate
culture and lack of connections with prominent local business
executives.
Unlike major Wall Street banks, most of the staff are
Chinese nationals and many of their top brass have little or no
experience working for global banks.
State-controlled investment banking venture China
International Capital Corp ventured into the U.S. market in
2007, but has remained a niche player there.
CITIC has tried to overcome this problem by hiring a number
of foreigners. Its Georgetown-educated chairman hired Tatsuhito
Tokuchi, a veteran banker at Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc
, to head CITIC's investment banking. That is the most
senior role for a foreigner at any Chinese brokerage.
CITIC, which has warned of a 66 percent slump in 2012
profit, will report its annual financial results on Wednesday.
BATTLE FOR HONG KONG
Brokerages are starting to expand their product offerings in
anticipation of further loosening of market controls by Beijing,
which plans to introduce derivatives such as bond futures and
stock options as soon as this year.
As Chinese brokerages unclip their wings outside the
mainland, Hong Kong has quickly become a major battleground for
business.
Of the Asian equity commissions paid by institutions to
brokers, more than 40 percent originated with trades of Hong
Kong and Chinese stocksa study by Greenwich Associates shows.
Most of China's bigger brokerages, including Haitong
Securities Co Ltd and Everbright
Securities Co Ltd, have already set up operations in
the former British colony.
CITIC recently launched its prime brokerage business in Hong
Kong serving global hedge funds, locking horns with banks such
as UBS AG and Citigroup Inc.
CITIC also plans to ramp up its derivative products business
in Hong Kong, an area currently dominated by Western banks such
as BNP Paribas SA and Goldman, which alone earned more
than China's 114 brokerages combined last year.
While CITIC still faces a long road ahead before it can
compete with global rivals, its moves into new businesses such
as derivatives will give it a key advantage in its home market
when Beijing further loosens its grasp on capital markets.
"CITIC won't be able to challenge the dominance of Western
banks in this area, but such a move would enable the company to
accumulate experience," said Lian Ruiqing, analyst at Xiangcai
Securities Co. "That would give CITIC a first-mover advantage
when the derivative market at home is further deregulated."
Chinese regulators have recently allowed brokerages to
expand their margin trading and short selling businesses, and
will soon let them market mutual funds and act as market makers
in the fledging over-the-counter equity market.