BRIEF-Mara Delta Property Holdings declares dividend
* Says declared dividend number 5 of $6.12000 cents per share for 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016
HONG KONG Oct 6 Citic Securities Co Ltd, China's largest listed brokerage, slipped 0.2 percent on its Hong Kong stock market debut on Thursday, after raising a less-than-expected $1.7 billion in a share offering.
By 0121 GMT, Citic Securities shares were trading at HK$13.28 compared with the offer price of HK$13.30 each. The company sold shares at the bottom of a revised price range of HK$13.30-$15.20 a share last week.
Citic Securities , already listed on Shanghai's stock exchange, is part of China's state-backed conglomerate Citic Group which was formed in 1979 as China's first financial group.
The Hong Kong listing comes at a time when global stock markets have plunged on concerns about European debt crisis, among other factors. The benchmark Hang Seng index tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low on Tuesday, falling eight of the past nine sessions, during which the index lost about 15 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Michael Flaherty)
DUBAI, Feb 8 A strong performance by $1 billion of 10-year Islamic bonds from a Dubai sovereign fund suggests investors are being driven into longer maturities of Middle Eastern debt, and could encourage Saudi Arabia to issue 10-year sukuk later this year.
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.