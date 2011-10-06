HONG KONG Oct 6 Citic Securities Co Ltd, China's largest listed brokerage, slipped 0.2 percent on its Hong Kong stock market debut on Thursday, after raising a less-than-expected $1.7 billion in a share offering.

By 0121 GMT, Citic Securities shares were trading at HK$13.28 compared with the offer price of HK$13.30 each. The company sold shares at the bottom of a revised price range of HK$13.30-$15.20 a share last week.

Citic Securities , already listed on Shanghai's stock exchange, is part of China's state-backed conglomerate Citic Group which was formed in 1979 as China's first financial group.

The Hong Kong listing comes at a time when global stock markets have plunged on concerns about European debt crisis, among other factors. The benchmark Hang Seng index tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low on Tuesday, falling eight of the past nine sessions, during which the index lost about 15 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Michael Flaherty)