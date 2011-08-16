HONG KONG Aug 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, will seek approval for a $2 billion stock offering in Hong Kong on Aug. 25, a week later than previously planned as it awaits a go-ahead from Chinese regulators to issue the shares, IFR reported on Tuesday.

Citic Securities could sell up to 40 percent of the shares in the offering to cornerstone investors in a bid to ensure itd success, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)