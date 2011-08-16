HONG KONG Aug 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, will
seek approval for a $2 billion stock offering in Hong Kong on
Aug. 25, a week later than previously planned as it awaits a
go-ahead from Chinese regulators to issue the shares, IFR
reported on Tuesday.
Citic Securities could sell up to 40 percent of the shares
in the offering to cornerstone investors in a bid to ensure itd
success, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)