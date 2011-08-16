* Company, advisers expect go-ahead from Chinese regulator soon

* Cornerstones could buy up to 40 pct of deal to guarantee demand-IFR (Adds details of offering, Citic Securities expansion efforts)

HONG KONG Aug 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, will seek approval for a $2 billion stock offering in Hong Kong on Aug 25, a week later than previously planned as it awaits approval from Chinese regulators, IFR reported on Tuesday.

Citic Securities could sell up to 40 percent of the shares in the offering to cornerstone investors in a bid to ensure the offering's success, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company and its advisers expect to secure approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission before the meeting with the listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, IFR added.

Citic Securities last month hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Credit Agricole's CLSA unit, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to help arrange the offering.

The Shanghai-listed brokerage previously had an all-Chinese team consisting of its Citic Securities International unit, CCB International and ICBC International as joint sponsors of the deal, together with BOC International and BoCom International as joint bookrunners.

As part of efforts to internationalize its business and brand name, Citic Securities said in June it would pay $374 million for a stake in Credit Agricole's CLSA and Cheuvreux brokerage to grow beyond its home turf.

A growing list of Chinese financial services companies wants to tap the Hong Kong stock market for capital as well as to raise their international profile.

Haitong Securities, China's second-biggest brokerage, mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank and New China Life have announced plans to raise billions of dollars via Hong Kong offerings by the end of the year. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Additional reporting by Soo Ai Peng in SHANGHAI; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)