* Orders from anchor investors help fully cover $2 bln deal

* Cornerstone investors had already committed $900 mln (Adds details on cornerstone investors, background)

By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, Sept 15 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has got enough commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover its up to $2 billion Hong Kong stock offering ahead of its official launch, four sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

The orders should give some relief to Citic Securities and the team of banks underwriting the deal as it becomes the first major financial deal to hit Hong Kong's equity capital market after nearly a two-month lull caused by turbulent markets.

"Demand is coming mainly from international institutional investors," said one banker involved in the deal.

Citic Securities is slated to start an investor roadshow for the deal on Sept. 16, with pricing set for Sept. 28.

Markets around the world have been hit since the end of July by the twin fears of a renewed recession in the United States and a sovereign debt crisis in Europe. After delays in offerings from companies including China Everbright Bank and container leaser China Shipping Nauticgreen, companies have started to venture back into the market.

Insurers, brokerages and banks, including Citic Securities, Haitong Securities, New China Life and China Guangfa Bank, have unveiled plans to raise $35.4 billion in stock offerings in Hong Kong and China in coming months.

Chinese consumer companies, including Tea maker Tenfu Holdings Co Ltd and shoe retailer Hongguo International Holdings Ltd , launched $485 million worth of IPOs in recent days in Hong Kong.

Construction company Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd will also begin marketing its up to $3.5 billion Hong Kong offering on Monday.

ANCHOR AND CORNERSTONES

The Shenzhen-based company secured orders from seven cornerstone investors for $900 million worth of stock, sources said on Wednesday.

Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual and U.S.-based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management were among the cornerstone investors, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Thursday.

U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed committed the biggest chunk of $300 million .

Anchor investors, who unlike cornerstones don't have to keep their stakes for a fixed amount of time and also get no fixed allocations, placed orders covering the remainder of the deal, said the four sources, who couldn't be named because details of the deal weren't yet public.

Citic Securities is the sole global coordinator of the offering, with a group of banks including BOC International, CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Agricole's CLSA unit also helping to underwrite the deal. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)