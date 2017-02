HONG KONG, Sept 27 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has enough commitments from investors to cover its up to $2 billion Hong Kong stock offering at the bottom of a marketing range, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The demand did not include $850 million in commitments received from cornerstone investors, the sources added. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Fiona Lau Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)