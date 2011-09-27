* Demand for Citic Securities comes despite market volatility

* Citic Securities revises price range up to HK$13.3-HK$15.2

* CSRC guidance caps at 10 pct discount for offers similar to Citic

* Citic Securities to price offering on Sept. 28 (Adds revised price range, demand from retail investors)

By Vikram Subhedar and Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, Sept 27 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has enough commitments from institutional investors to cover its Hong Kong stock offering four times at the bottom of the marketing range, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Recent volatility in global markets has prompted some companies, including Sany Heavy Industry and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd , to postpone up to $4.5 billion in deals last week.

Slumping markets may also pressure other companies to put capital-raising plans in Singapore and China on hold.

Citic Securities is offering 995.3 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$13.3 to HK$15.2 each, putting the total deal size as high as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion), according to revised terms of the offering. The bottom of the range was raised to comply with Chinese guidance on share offerings.

The price of the Hong Kong listing takes into consideration the average trading price of the so-called A-shares listed in Shanghai for the previous 20 days.

The original price range of HK$12.84 to HK$15.20 was equivalent to a discount of 13 percent to Citic Securities' Shanghai-listed shares and a premium of 3 percent.

CSRC GUIDANCE

Guidance from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) puts the maximum discount at 10 percent for share offerings similar to Citic Securities, so investors had to bump their bids to take part in the deal, according to one source.

The stock has dropped 3.8 percent since Citic Securities unveiled the price guidance, pushing the initial range below CSRC's guidance.

Demand for the offering did not include $850 million in commitments received from cornerstone investors, the sources added.

Retail investors have shown tepid demand for the stock, with HK$1 million of margin financing lent for the purchase of the stock as of Monday, according to brokerage Phillip Securities. That compares with up to HK$756.43 million worth of shares available under Citic Securities Hong Kong retail offer.

The company started an investor roadshow for the deal on Sept. 16 and is slated to price the offering on Sept. 28.

Citic Securities is the sole global coordinator of the offering, with a group of banks including BOC International, CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Agricole's CLSA unit also helping to underwrite the deal. ($1 = 7.798 Hong Kong Dollars) (Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills and Muralikumar Anantharaman)