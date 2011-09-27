HONG KONG, Sept 28 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise about $1.7 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, pricing the deal at the bottom of a revised range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Underwriters on the offering recommended the company to price the shares at HK$13.30 each, but a final decision needs to be approved by the head office of Citic Securities, said the source, who could not speak on the matter publicly.

The company offered 995.3 million shares putting the total deal at HK$13.24 billion ($1.7 billion). The pricing recommendation matches the lower end of a revised range of HK$13.30 to HK$15.20 a share.

($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto, Editing by Denny Thomas and Matt Driskill)