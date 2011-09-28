* Deal said to be priced at HK$13.30 a share - sources

HONG KONG, Sept 28 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, is set to raise about $1.7 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, pricing the deal at the bottom of a revised range, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Still, Citic Securities' less-than-expected raising would be the biggest stock offering in Hong Kong since the $2.5 billion initial public offering by luxury goods maker Prada in June.

Share sales in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for the last two years, have virtually ground to a halt the past two months because of volatile markets. Some $4.5 billion worth of deals were delayed just last week by companies including Sany Heavy Industry and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd .

Citic Securities' fundraising comes on day when several other Chinese companies are lining up capital-raising plans. Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, is set to price its $2.7 billion Shanghai IPO while China Communications Construction is widely expected to get approval from the regulator for its $3.1 billion A-share listing.

Separately, Great Wall Motor fell 1.5 percent on its trading debut on Wednesday.

Citic Securities had enough commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover the deal, sources said previously, easing concerns it could be derailed because of growing market volatility.

Cornerstone investors including Singapore state's Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed and hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management agreed to buy $850 million worth of shares in the deal.

The offering was the first of nearly $35 billion in share sales in Hong Kong and China in the coming months unveiled by insurers, brokerages and banks including Haitong Securities, New China Life and China Guangfa Bank.

Pricing the Citic Securities offering at the low end of the range demonstrates the difficult fundraising environment even for Chinese state-backed companies in Hong Kong.

Markets are also on high alert over Europe's sovereign debt crisis and concerns over the U.S. economy, which means companies could have a tough time raising funds in Singapore, China and other Asian markets.

Underwriters on the offering have recommended the company price the shares at HK$13.30 each, but a final decision must be approved by the head office of Citic Securities and could be different, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

That would be equivalent to a price-to-book value of 1.22 times Citic Securities 2012 results, one source said. By comparison, the average of 14 Shanghai-listed brokerages showed a 2012 ratio of 2.3 times, according to BOC International estimates.

Securities companies in China are forecast to post annual profit growth of nearly 20 percent between 2011 and 2013, buoyed by an increase in capital markets activity and new businesses such as margin financing and private equity investments, BOC International estimated.

Citic Securities offered 995.3 million shares, putting the total deal at HK$13.24 billion ($1.7 billion). The pricing recommendation matches the lower end of a revised range of HK$13.30 to HK$15.20 a share.

Citic Securities is the sole global coordinator of the offering, with a group of banks including BOC International, CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Agricole's CLSA unit helping to underwrite the deal.

($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matt Driskill)