* More than $35 bln in IPOs planned by Chinese companies
* Some $4.5 bln worth share sale pulled just last month
* Citic Securities underperform, down 4.2 pct from offer
price
* Shares dropped more than 10 pct earlier
* Citic earns third of profits from brokerage
(Edits)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Citic Securities Co Ltd,
China's largest listed brokerage, fell as much as 10.5 percent
on its Hong Kong stock market debut on Thursday, underscoring
poor appetite for new share sales in the face of global market
volatility.
The disappointing start for Citic Securities, which raised a
less-than-expected $1.7 billion in its first listing outside the
mainland, could dash the hopes of other Chinese companies
planning to raise funds in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO
market for the past two years.
The offering is the first of nearly $35 billion in share
sales in Hong Kong and China still planned in the coming months
by financial companies, including Haitong Securities, New China
Life and China Guangfa Bank.
"It's a very difficult time for any IPO because market
sentiment is so weak right now," said Patrick Yiu, a director at
CASH Asset Management. "Investors want to look for stocks now
with a track record with very low valuations. They don't have
the appetite for new stocks."
Citic Securities dropped to as low as HK$11.90, a
fall of 10.5 percent from the HK$13.30 offer price. By 0500 GMT,
the shares were trading at HK$12.74, down just over 4 percent
and in contrast to a firm market.
It sold shares at the bottom of a revised price range of
HK$13.30-$15.20 a share last week.
Equity fundraising worldwide slumped to its slowest since
early 2009 in the third quarter, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Year-to-date, IPOs worldwide are down 7 percent.
English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United,
British gymnasium operator Fitness First and Spanish state
lottery firm Loterias are among the prominent deals to have been
postponed due to turbulent markets.
Citic Securities, often seen as a proxy for China's stock
market, earns about a third of its profits from brokerage
activities and about 18 percent from trading.
With more than 2,000 listed companies, China's stock market
was the world's second most active by turnover behind the United
States in 2010, according to Citic Securities' prospectus.
Citic Securities is among the few companies to successfully
launch a stock offering in Hong Kong during the past few months,
with a long list of deals pulled or postponed.
Part of its success can be attributed to the fact that
nearly the half of the offer was mopped up by high profile
investors, including Singapore's state investment vehicle
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , the Kuwait Investment
Authority and hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management .
UNDERPERFORMS MARKET
The fall in the brokerage's shares was in contrast to gains
in the broader market. The benchmark Hong Kong stock exchange
index was up 4.3 percent, while the financial sector
sub-index jumped 6 percent.
Citic Securities , already listed on Shanghai's
stock exchange, is part of China's state-backed conglomerate
Citic Group which was formed in 1979 as China's first financial
group.
The bumpy start demonstrates the difficult fundraising
environment even for Chinese state-backed firms in Hong Kong.
"Right now the market condition is not very good, but I'm
satisfied the IPO got completed," Chairman of Citic Securities,
Wang Dongming, told reporters at a listing ceremony at the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange.
The listing comes at a time when global stock markets have
plunged amid concerns about the European debt crisis. The
benchmark Hang Seng index tumbled to a 2-1/2 year low on
Tuesday, falling in eight of the past nine sessions, during
which the index lost about 15 percent.
Citic Securities is the biggest Hong Kong listing since the
$2.5 billion IPO by luxury goods maker Prada in June.
Investors remain wary of equity markets because of growing
concerns that Europe's debt troubles could trigger a new banking
crisis and fears of renewed recession in the United States and a
slowdown, or even a hard landing, in China.
Just last month, some $4.5 billion worth of deals were
pulled in Hong Kong including Sany Heavy Industry
and rival XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd .
Apart from Citic Securities, only five companies, including
shoemaker Hongguo International Holding and tea
company Tenfu Holdings , sold stock in Hong Kong in the
past two weeks since offerings resumed after a two-month hiatus.
The five offerings raised a total of $510 million. The
slowdown in share sales in the past months in Hong Kong,
Singapore and other main markets in the region contributed to a
49 percent slump in Asia Pacific equity capital markets in the
third quarter from a year earlier.
OVERSEAS EXPANSION
Securities companies in China are forecast to post annual
profit growth of nearly 20 percent between 2011 and 2013, buoyed
by an increase in capital markets activity and new businesses
such as margin financing and private equity investments, BOC
International estimated.
Citic Securities was the first Chinese investment bank to go
public, with an IPO in Shanghai in 2003. It has grown
organically and through acquisitions and most recently bought a
19.9 percent stake in Credit Agricole's CLSA and CA
Cheuvreux units in July for about $370 million.
The company plans to use about 65 percent of the Hong Kong
share sale proceeds for overseas expansion in research, sales
and trading, with 30 percent set aside to develop foreign
exchange, commodity and prime broking services for hedge funds.
Citic Securities' Shanghai-listed shares trade at a discount
to its Chinese peers because of its lower return on equity of
8.5 percent for 2011, compared with the sector average of 12
percent, Macquarie Group said in a research note.
Citic Securities was the sole global coordinator of the
offer, with a group of banks including BOC International, CCB
International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit
Agricole's CLSA unit helping to underwrite the deal.
(Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh and Alison Lui; Editing by
Denny Thomas, Michael Flaherty and Alex Richardson)