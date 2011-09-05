SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Citic Securities' potential $2 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong is still pending official approval from the stock exchange there, China's top brokerage said late on Monday.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had notified Citic Securities that it had reviewed the Chinese brokerage's IPO application to issue up to 1.14 billion shares in Hong Kong, Citic Securities said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

However, the notice does not constitute formal approval for its IPO plan and the SEHK still has the power to make further comments on its application, Citic Securities said.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week that Citic Securities planned to kick off pre-marketing of the deal once the SEHK approval was granted.

Citic Securities International, CCB International and ICBC International are joint sponsors on the deal, as well as joint bookrunners with ABC International, BOC International and BoCom International, according to IFR.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CLSA, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are international co-ordinators for the offering, IFR said.

