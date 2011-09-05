SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Citic Securities'
potential $2 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong is
still pending official approval from the stock exchange there,
China's top brokerage said late on Monday.
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had notified Citic
Securities that it had reviewed the Chinese brokerage's IPO
application to issue up to 1.14 billion shares in Hong Kong,
Citic Securities said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange.
However, the notice does not constitute formal approval for
its IPO plan and the SEHK still has the power to make further
comments on its application, Citic Securities said.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last week that
Citic Securities planned to kick off pre-marketing of the deal
once the SEHK approval was granted.
Citic Securities International, CCB International and ICBC
International are joint sponsors on the deal, as well as joint
bookrunners with ABC International, BOC International and BoCom
International, according to IFR.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CLSA, HSBC and Morgan
Stanley are international co-ordinators for the offering,
IFR said.
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by David Chance)