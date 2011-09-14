HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has set
a price guidance for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing and
signed up at least five cornerstone investors for the deal, IFR
reported on Wednesday.
The company was looking to price the shares at between a
discount of 13 percent to its Shanghai-listed shares and a
premium of 3 percent, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Citic Securities had secured five cornerstone investors,
including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
, with more expected in coming days, IFR added.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)