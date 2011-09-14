HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has set a price guidance for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing and signed up at least five cornerstone investors for the deal, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The company was looking to price the shares at between a discount of 13 percent to its Shanghai-listed shares and a premium of 3 percent, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Citic Securities had secured five cornerstone investors, including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , with more expected in coming days, IFR added. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)