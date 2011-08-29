SHANGHAI Aug 30 Citic Securities , China's biggest publicly traded brokerage, has obtained approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for its potential $2 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, the firm said late Monday.

The CSRC approved Citic Securities' plan to issue up to 1.14 billion shares in Hong Kong, the brokerage said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Citic Securities said the IPO plan still needed approval from the Hong Kong stock Exchange.

Separately, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Tuesday that Citic Securities would seek approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sept 1 and planned to kick off pre-marketing of the deal once approval was granted.

Citic Securities International, CCB International and ICBC International are joint sponsors on the deal, as well as joint bookrunners with ABC International, BOC International and BoCom International, according to IFR.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CLSA, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are international co-ordinators for the offering, IFR said.

