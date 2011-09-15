(Corrects to say Citic Securities is based in Shenzhen, not Shanghai)

* Orders from anchor investors help fully cover $2 bln deal

* Cornerstone investors had already committed $900 mln

HONG KONG, Sept 15 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has received enough commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover its up to $2 billion Hong Kong stock offering ahead of its official launch, four sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

The Shenzhen-based company secured orders from seven cornerstone investors for $900 million worth of stock, sources said Wednesday.

Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.

Anchor investors, which unlike cornerstones don't have to keep their stakes for a fixed amount of time and also get no fixed allocations, placed orders covering the remainder of the deal, said the four sources, who couldn't be named because details of the deal weren't yet public.

Citic Securities is slated to launch the deal on Friday. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan Hopfner)