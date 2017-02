HONG KONG, Sept 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise up to $1.94 billion with a Hong Kong share offering to fund expansion in international markets, IFR reported on Friday.

The company is offering 995.3 million shares at a price of HK$12.84 to HK$15.2 each, putting the total deal size as high as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion). ($1 = 7.791 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau, Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ed Lane)