HONG KONG, Sept 28 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, priced its $1.7 billion Hong Kong share offering at HK$13.30 per share, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The pricing confirms an earlier Reuters report with the recommendation from underwriters to price the deal at HK$13.30, the low end of a revised price range. Citic Securities offered 995.3 million shares putting the total deal at HK$13.24 billion ($1.7 billion). (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris Lewis)