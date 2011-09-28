HONG KONG, Sept 28 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, priced
its $1.7 billion Hong Kong share offering at HK$13.30 per share,
three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
The pricing confirms an earlier Reuters report with the
recommendation from underwriters to price the deal at HK$13.30,
the low end of a revised price range. Citic Securities
offered 995.3 million shares putting the total deal at HK$13.24
billion ($1.7 billion).
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Chris
Lewis)