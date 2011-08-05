* Manhattan U.S. Attorney probes Citi's mortgage arm
* Agency earlier sued Deutsche Bank for over $1 bln
* One of many investigations into mortgage business
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Citigroup Inc (C.N) said in a
regulatory filing on Friday that the Justice Department is
examining its mortgage business.
The bank said the civil division of U.S. Attorney for the
Southern District of New York is examining Citi's mortgage
origination, servicing, sale and securitization practices.
"Citigroup is cooperating fully with this inquiry," the
bank said in a 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has been examining
the practices of large mortgage servicers for evidence of
potential wrongdoing.
In May, his office sued Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) for
more than $1 billion, accusing the German bank of repeatedly
lying to obtain federal mortgage guarantees. Deutsche Bank
called the charges "unreasonable and unfair" at the time.
In that case, Bharara used the False Claims Act, a
provision that prevents companies from taking federal funds
under false pretenses and he suggested his office might be
investigating the activities other financial firms under the
same law.
Citi also said it is one of several large mortgage
servicers in talks with the Justice Department, state attorneys
general and other federal agencies regarding a settlement for
mortgage practices. Citi said the proposals under discussion
would entail both monetary and non-monetary consideration.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Andre Grenon)