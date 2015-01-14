By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 Citigroup Inc on
Wednesday lost an appeal aiming to block Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority from pursuing a second arbitration over the sovereign
wealth fund's $7.5 billion investment in late 2007 to shore up
the then-struggling bank.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that
Citigroup had not demonstrated a basis for an injunction based
on its argument that the case was precluded after a federal
court confirmed the results of an earlier arbitration it won.
U.S. Circuit Judge Peter Hall wrote that "it is the
arbitrators, not the federal courts, who ordinarily should
determine the claim-preclusive effect of a federal judgment that
confirms an arbitration award."
Sanford Weisburst, a lawyer for the fund at Quinn, Emanuel,
Urquhart & Sullivan, said the fund was pleased with the ruling.
A Citigroup spokeswoman declined comment.
The case arose from Citigroup's efforts to shore up its
capital base, in the wake of billions of dollars of writedowns
tied to subprime mortgages. Citigroup ultimately required three
federal bailouts, which it has since repaid.
In November 2007, the ADIA invested the $7.5 billion in
exchange for a 4.9 percent stake in Citigroup, surpassing Saudi
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal as the New York-based bank's largest
individual shareholder.
Two years later, the fund began arbitration proceedings in
which it accused Citigroup of fraudulently inducing its
investment, in part by issuing preferred shares to other
investors that diluted its stake.
An arbitration panel rejected the ADIA's claims in October
2011, and U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan
confirmed that ruling in 2013. Daniels' ruling was upheld by the
2nd Circuit in February.
But the ADIA in August 2013 sought a second arbitration,
raising two claims it had raised in the first: breach of
contract, and breach of an implied covenant of good faith and
fair dealing.
Citigroup sued to block ADIA's case, which sought $2 billion
of damages or to rescind its investment. But U.S. District Judge
Kevin Castel in Manhattan rejected its bid in November
2013.
As part of its investment, the ADIA received securities from
Citigroup that could be converted to common stock at prices
between $31.83 and $37.24 from March 2010 to September 2011.
Citigroup shares trade at a little over one-tenth of their
level when the Abu Dhabi fund made its investment, after
accounting for a reverse stock split. On Wednesday morning, the
stock was trading at $48.83 a share.
The case is Citigroup Inc v. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-4825.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)