* To charge $10 monthly service fee on basic account
* Fee will be waived if direct deposit, billpay used
* Debit card use, online billpay are free
(Adds comment from consumer advocate)
By Joe Rauch
Sept 16 Citigroup Inc (C.N) said it will start
charging a monthly fee on accounts with low balances, joining a
growing list of banks seeking to recoup revenue lost under new
regulations.
The $10 fee will be waived if a customer completes one
direct deposit and one online bill payment per month through an
account, or maintains a combined balance of $1,500 in checking
and savings accounts, Citigroup said on Friday.
The change takes effect in December.
Citi's change is part of a larger industry push toward
regular maintenance fees for retail banking services,
particularly for accounts with lower balances. Fees were
previously tied to overdrafts and other customer missteps.
Under Citi's current fee structure, customers are not
required to maintain minimum account balances but must complete
five monthly transactions to avoid a fee of $8.
Citigroup said it will not charge for debit card use or
online bill payment.
Stephen Troutner, head of banking products for Citi's U.S.
consumer bank, said free debit card use could woo customers
from other banks that are weighing whether to charge for debit
card use, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo &
Co (WFC.N).
"Customers have told us in no uncertain terms that is a
huge source of irritation," Troutner said.
Some customers are growing weary of higher hurdles to avoid
fees and are moving to credit unions and small banks that have
not rolled out new fee programs, said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer
research director at the Washington-based U.S. Public Interest
Research Group.
"It's just harder to achieve free now," Mierzwinski said.
New York-based Citi is the latest bank to tinker with its
fee structure following changes in U.S. consumer banking
regulations and laws over the last two years.
New regulations -- part of a broad financial sector reform
effort -- limit overdraft fees and other penalty fees banks can
charge.
In response, many banks have begun introducing monthly
service fees for accounts, debit card use and visits to
branches.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the largest U.S. bank by
assets, added checking account fees last year. The BofA changes
include an ebanking account, which allows customers to use ATMs
and online banking for free but charges a monthly fee of $7 for
teller visits or receiving paper statements.
